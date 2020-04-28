No patient's health was threatened during a five-week ban on most orthopedic procedures, but there was pain, doctors say.
“The unique thing about orthopedic surgery is, we don't really deal with life-threatening disorders,” Dr. Richard Schroeder said. “We deal with quality-of-life problems. As I tell my patients, knee arthritis doesn't kill anyone, but it certainly can impact your lifestyle.”
Schroeder and his colleagues at Western Pennsylvania Orthopedics – Conemaugh Physicians Group had to reschedule at least 120 elective procedures since March 20, thanks to limitations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It's going to be a pretty significant amount of work to catch up,” Schroeder said. “We anticipate working long hours.”
Surgeons at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber are also ready to start playing catch-up.
Both facilities have scheduled procedures to resume later this week following Health Secretary Rachel Levine's announcement Monday of a loosening of coronavirus restrictions.
Reaction among patients has been mixed, said Kelly Adams, a certified nurse practitioner with Windber's orthopedic clinic. Patients who had to put off regular treatments for chronic pain are ready to come back.
“We still have quite a few, even with acute issues, who were apprehensive to come in because they had to go into the hospital for X-rays and other treatments,” Adams said.
Emergency cases, including broken bones from falls and vehicle crashes, have received immediate care at both hospitals, the providers said.
Those who had surgery before the pandemic-related shutdown continued to need rehabilitation services, said Tom Anders, director of rehabilitation at Windber.
“They actively have to have their therapy to get back to normal,” Anders said. Failure to follow through on therapy could result in the loss of full movement ranges due to scar tissue or joint-related movement limitations, he said, adding that some put off the rehabilitation for a week or two as the pandemic first hit, but they have caught up with no long-term effect.
For those in maintenance therapy for chronic pain or pediatric development care, Windber's program has turned to telehealth, checking in on patients every week or so to see if they have been following at-home routines, Anders said.
Procedures at Conemaugh will begin with several weeks of outpatient surgery, which can be completed in under two hours. That will help clear much of the backlog, Schroeder said.
Although waiting for joint replacement surgery can be painful, the delay has allowed the hospital to preserve important supplies – including personal protective equipment – and be ready for possible surges in patients from the COVID-19 pandemic, Schroeder said, adding that other treatments and therapy have been available to address the pain in the meantime.
“We wanted to make sure if we were overwhelmed, that we would have all the – now the term we all know – PPE, that we needed,” he said.
Adams said Windber has been able to preserve personal protective equipment and is now ready to resume normal operations under the new guidelines, while continuing to be prepared for potential surges.
The health department's updated guidelines don't allow most patients to be accompanied by family members or companions, Schroeder said. All those entering the office are screened by having their temperature taken, as they are asked about other symptoms.
“Nobody's sitting in our waiting room,” he said.
Schroeder commended the hospital for taking the right steps – even before the state ordered a shutdown.
“Conemaugh did a great job in keeping all the medical staff posted,” he said. “They were very aggressive and forward-looking. To their credit, they made the tough decision to cut back on surgery – because it was the right thing to do.
"Doing elective surgery got put on the back burner for all the right reasons.”
