One of the things for which many locals may be thankful during the current pandemic is the availability of publicly-accessible open spaces in which to get out of the house, while still practicing acceptable social distancing.
That is a luxury that others in more densely populated areas, and areas with fewer public facilities, do not have, making current conditions even more difficult for them.
Hopefully, conditions will remain such that access to the local public lands remains possible. In addition to the many miles of rail trails across the area, Cambria County boasts tens-of-thousands of acres of state game lands, state forest lands, and state, county and local parks. Those areas provide distancing room for those who want to get out and do it responsibly.
As I write this on March 23, the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Cambria County has been reported, and Gov. Tom Wolf has just announced a stay-at-home order for Allegheny County and several others in eastern Pennsylvania. Things are changing quickly, and it is important that we all stay abreast of the latest news before venturing out.
My wife and I are both old enough that we need to be additionally careful over this virus, plus my wife has an immune condition that requires us to be extremely cautious. Until Sunday, the only outings we have made over the past couple of weeks were an early morning trip by me to Walmart for supplies, and on another day the two of us took a short drive. Some may think that we are being overly cautious, but virus test results represent infections that occurred several days or more ago.
On Sunday, we decided to take advantage of an opportunity to get some fresh air.
I drove us over to the state game lands near Vintondale for a walk, where I thought we would encounter hardly anyone else on a March day with the temperature around 40 degrees. When we arrived at the parking lot where I intended to stop, I was surprised to see about as many cars as I would expect during a Saturday in buck season rather than on a cool March day. Apparently, good ideas are nearly as contagious as a bad virus.
I decided to look for a Plan B, and we ended up at the Ghost Town Trail lot near Twin Rocks, which also held several vehicles. On a typical breezy March day, we would have seen one or two cars at most at those locations, another little reminder of how untypical things have so quickly become. Obviously, many other local people felt the urge to get out, and felt that the public lands were a place they could still do that.
We headed down the trail, encountering only a couple of other individuals along the way. After a short distance, we turned off the trail to explore an area along the South Branch of Blacklick Creek.
The stream was a bit high and discolored from recent rains, but it looked nothing like the bright orange flow of acid mine drainage that it was just a few years ago. It’s great to know that it has improved enough that local sportsmen now stock it with trout.
The highlight of our walk occurred as we approached a cliff across the stream from us. The rock ledges were being warmed by the spring sun, and I was surprised to see the quick movements of a startled bobcat as we approached the area where it had apparently been sunning itself. As usual, I had left my binoculars in the truck and caught only another fleeting glimpse of it as it disappeared into a gap between the rock layers.
Seeing a bobcat in mid-afternoon is unusual, but those who set out trail cameras and spend hours hunting from tree stands will tell you they are more common in this area than people think. We covered a little over two miles on our walk, but it was enough for a pleasant break from being indoors with limited options to get out.
As long as the stay-at-home orders have not reached our area, the woods and trails offer room to get outside responsibly. Remember, while many parking lots and trails remain open, most buildings and facilities have been closed to prevent people from congregating.
Check agency websites for possible restrictions before you go, and be sure to respect others’ space, as you never know what their situations may be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.