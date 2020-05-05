Two new Bedford County COVID-19 cases and one new Somerset County case represent the only local changes in the Pennsylvania Department of Health's noon update Tuesday.
There are 865 new cases across the state, bringing the total to 50,957, the department website shows.
The report includes another apparent reconciliation of death reports from the Philadelphia area. The statewide total added 554 deaths to reach 3,012.
Health department numbers have been lagging reports from Philadelphia and several nearby counties. Tuesday's report added 202 deaths in Philadelphia, bringing the total to 627. Another 166 were in Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery counties.
The health department press release says the 554 deaths occurred over the past two weeks.
Indiana County and Westmoreland County each has one additional death. Indiana now has four – all in nursing or personal care homes – and Westmoreland's total is up to 27 deaths.
Local county reports show 34 cases and one death in Cambria County, 30 cases and one death in Somerset County, 26 cases and one death in Bedford County and 25 cases with no deaths in Blair County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.