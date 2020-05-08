Three new Cambria County COVID-19 cases and one new Bedford County case are among 1,323 new confirmed cases in the Pennsylvania Department of Health's update Friday.
The report also added 200 new deaths, bringing the state totals to 54,238 positive coronavirus infections and 3,616 fatalities.
Friday's figures were not representative of a 24-hour period, officials said. The deaths included more reconciled reports from different sources, and the new cases included a “data dump” of test results from several days reported together by a commercial lab, health department spokesman Nate Wardle said.
Local counties reports now show Cambria County with 40 positive COVID-19 tests and one death, Somerset County with 32 cases and one death, Bedford County with 28 cases and one death and Blair County with 28 cases and no deaths.
At Friday's press briefing, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine introduced new guidelines that will allow dentists to see more patients. The guidelines require protocols outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies, including the use of proper personal protective equipment for all dental care practitioners, including dental hygienists.
“We want to make sure that dental practices are operating in a way that protects everyone working in the dental office, patients, and community,” Levine said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.