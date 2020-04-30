Another 1,397 Pennsylvanians have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state total to 45,763, the state Department of Health reported Thursday.
The report shows 2,292 of those with confirmed coronavirus infections have died, a one-day increase of 97 deaths.
There are three more positive cases reported in Cambria County, bringing the total to 28 cases, with one death.
Somerset County's report did not change, showing 26 cases and no deaths.
Bedford County held steady with 24 cases and one death and Blair County was unchanged with 23 cases and no deaths.
