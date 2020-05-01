There are 1,208 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, including three new Cambria County cases, the Department of Health reported Friday.
Another 62 deaths were reported for those who previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That brings the state totals to 46,971 cases and 2,354 deaths.
Cambria County now has 31 cases and one death.
Remaining unchanged were Somerset County with 26 case; Blair County with, 23 cases; and Bedford County, with 24 cases and one death.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Gov. Tom Wolf have scheduled a press briefing at 2 p.m. Friday to announce which counties will have partial reopening on May 8.
Check back for updates.
