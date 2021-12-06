A late-week spike that saw daily COVID-19 numbers increase by more than 10,000 cases on Friday has pushed the state’s rolling three-day average above 7,000 cases a day for the first time since mid-January.
Pennsylvania added another 19,322 cases over the weekend, putting the average at 7,423 cases a day, according to Monday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
A three-day spike began a week after Thanksgiving, with 9,143 new cases in Thursday’s update, 10,127 in Friday’s and 9,264 in Saturday’s. The daily increase had not been more than 9,000 cases since late January.
Numbers eased Sunday and Monday updates, which represent test results reported on Saturday and Sunday. There were 6,091 cases added on Sunday and 3,967 on Monday. Weekend reports often show fewer new cases because there is less testing, the department has said.
There were 216 additional deaths over the three days included in Monday’s update, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,783,118 cases and 33,521 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
COVID-19 by the numbers
|Location
|New cases
|New deaths
|Total cases
|Cases per 100,000
|Total deaths
|Deaths per 100,000
|7-day new cases
|7-day per 100,000
|Population
|Cambria
|231
|4
|23,225
|17,839
|572
|439
|725
|557
|130,192
|Somerset
|192
|1
|12,677
|17,260
|281
|383
|513
|698
|73,447
|Bedford
|77
|2
|7,963
|16,628
|197
|411
|265
|553
|47,888
|Blair
|210
|3
|21,257
|17,448
|444
|364
|663
|544
|121,829
|Indiana
|92
|1
|11,212
|13,336
|270
|321
|402
|478
|84,073
|Clearfield
|134
|0
|13,101
|16,530
|229
|289
|398
|502
|79,255
|Centre
|254
|3
|23,392
|14,405
|264
|163
|656
|404
|162,385
|Westmoreland
|482
|4
|53,182
|15,243
|1,001
|287
|1,668
|478
|348,899
|Region
|1,672
|18
|166,009
|15,841
|3,258
|311
|5,290
|505
|1,047,968
|Pennsylvania
|19,322
|216
|1,783,118
|13,929
|33,521
|262
|51,964
|406
|12,801,937
Cambria County added 231 cases and four deaths, Somerset County added 192 cases and one death, Bedford County added 77 cases and two deaths, Blair County added 210 cases and three deaths, Indiana County added 92 cases and one death, Clearfield County added 134 cases with no new deaths, Centre County added 254 cases and three deaths and Westmoreland County added 482 cases and four deaths.
Meanwhile, combining Monday’s reports from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows that 7,658,540 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. That’s a one-week increase of 40,315 people.
Vaccine providers have administered 17,963,490 doses, including 1,784,36 boosters.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
