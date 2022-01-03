JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Almost 60,000 new COVID-19 cases were tallied over the weekend across the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Monday update showed.
An additional 58,190 new positives were added from Saturday, Sunday and Monday reports. Most of the region’s counties saw at least a triple-digit increase.
Saturday’s report showed yet another record number of cases for one day, at 23,189.
Deaths continued to remain lower, with just 94 fatalities recorded over the three days.
It brings Pennsylvania’s totals to 2,094,614 cases and 36,799 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck last year.
Cambria County added 356 cases and one death during the period, Somerset County added 180 cases and three deaths, Bedford County added 66 cases with no deaths, Blair County added 275 cases with no deaths, Indiana County added 168 cases and one death, Clearfield County added 156 cases and no deaths, Centre County added 587 cases and two deaths and Westmoreland County added 1,372 cases and five deaths.
Combining Monday’s updates from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows 7,992,043 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. Vaccine providers have administered 19,676,705 doses, including 2,643,210 boosters.
