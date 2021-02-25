There were three new COVID-19 deaths across the eight-county region Thursday, with six of the eight counties adding fewer than 20 new cases in the Pennsylvania Department of Health update.
Blair County recorded two additional deaths and Westmoreland added one death. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Indiana, Clearfield or Centre Counties.
Thursday’s report showed 2,353 new cases and 81 deaths, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 922,990 cases and 23,868 deaths since the pandemic struck in March.
Cambria County had 14 new cases, Somerset County had 12, Bedford County had two, Blair County had four, Indiana County had 11, Clearfield County had 19 and Westmoreland County had 53 new cases.
Almost 600,000 Pennsylvanians have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and are considered fully protected and nearly 1 million more have received the first dose of vaccine.
State totals are 585,012 who have received both doses and 913,253 who are partially covered with one dose.
County totals for full coverage are 7,472 people in Cambria, 2,888 in Somerset, 1,526 in Bedford and 5,351 in Blair. Partial coverage totals are 10,383 people in Cambria, 5,011 in Somerset, 2,187 in Bedford and 9,212 in Blair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.