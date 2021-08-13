Three of the region's counties added COVID-19 deaths Friday – among 16 reported statewide – while a new study by a renowned medical research center found stark differences between the lingering effectiveness of America's top coronavirus vaccinations.
On Friday, the state Department of Health recorded fatalities for Blair, Centre and Westmoreland counties, bringing their totals to 345, 229 and 785, respectively.
Cambria and Somerset's death totals remained unchanged.
But both added new cases: Cambria recorded 11 and now stands at 15,069 total; Somerset County added five to bring its total since March 2020 to 8,210.
Cases in adjacent counties include:
• Bedford: 2 (4,831)
• Blair: 6 (13,673)
• Indiana: 7 (6,608)
• Clearfield: 19 (8,902)
• Westmoreland: 32 (35,196)
Cases were add up statewide this week. Pennsylvania reported more than 2,000 cases for the second consecutive day and third day out of four.
Health officials have blamed the rise on the spreading Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus amid continuing efforts to urge people to vaccinate.
Moderna outpaces Pfizer
A Mayo Clinic study of 25,000 vaccinated and unvaccinated patients found the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine were approximately 90% effective at avoiding hospitalizations from the virus this year.
But researchers at the Minnesota medical research center cited a "profound" difference between the the two vaccines' effectiveness at protecting people from becoming infected this summer – as the Delta variant has caused heightened concern.
The Pfizer vaccination's effectiveness – or protection from infection – slipped to 46% in July, based on Mayo's review of the 25,000-patient block. Moderna was almost twice as effective, at 76%.
Both drugs were granted emergency use by the FDA to combat the most serious risks posed from COVID-19.
The Mayo Clinic study's authors said more research is warranted across the globe to verify their findings, which were limited to Minnesota patients.
By comparison, the published effectiveness of seasonal influenza vaccines at protecting Americans from the typical flu has ranged from 19% to 60% over the past decade.
