Thomas Smith

I’ve been an educator for 26 years, including time in both public and private schools.
I’m also a dad and a coach.
I know every child is unique. But too often, I see great kids squeezed into an education mold that’s not right for them.
The way we fund education often restricts families to one single option: the local district school.
No school – no matter how well funded – is right for every child who happens to live near it.
The COVID-19 pandemic has proven the need for a flexible education system. At Bishop McCort Catholic High School, where I serve as principal, we only missed one day of classes due to COVID-19.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced on March 13 that schools would be closed starting March 16. We had an in-service day for teachers that Monday and then immediately implemented our remote learning plan.
We were flexible – but not all students were as fortunate as ours. Some schools transitioned well to remote instruction, but many did not. And now, while most private and many public schools are back to some form of classroom learning, others are still fully remote. Sadly, many of these are the same schools that struggled in the spring.
For students, these disparities are sure to increase learning gaps that already existed.
Now, more than ever, the solution is to break out of the “one-size-fits-all” mindset and equip families to access the education that works best for them.
A speedy solution is making its way through the Pennsylvania Legislature: Back on Track education scholarship accounts.
Rep. Clint Owlett and Sen. Judy Ward, who are sponsoring the proposal in the House and Senate, intend the bill as an emergency measure providing low-income families with an education stimulus that can be adapted to the needs of each student.
Back on Track scholarships provide $1,000 per student to pay for tutoring, supplemental online classes, curriculum, tuition at an alternative school, counseling and other unforeseen educational expenses.
The program’s flexibility is key since getting “back on track” means different things to different people. For some, it’s catching up on academics.
For others, the scholarships will help cover new education-related expenses due to the pandemic. Still others may need counseling after months of social isolation or a COVID-19 related illness or death of a loved one. Back on Track scholarships can be used for any of these needs.
Importantly, Back on Track scholarships will help students regardless of school sector. Priority will be given to families with incomes at or below 185% of the federal poverty level – around $40,000 for a family of three – ensuring assistance goes where it’s needed most.
Districts throughout the state have received around $1 billion in relief from the federal government. Families dealing with increased education expenses haven’t received any support.
Nor have private schools, despite the hits they’ve taken from closed churches and businesses – important sources for donations. And I’m not talking about fancy schools that cater to the rich.
Our private schools are smaller Christian schools serving low- and middle-income families who often require financial aid. Bishop McCort’s tuition is $6,800 per year, and around 75% of our students receive financial aid to attend the school. By comparison, Johnstown public schools spent $16,000 per student in 2018-19.
It’s worth noting that the scholarships don’t take a penny from Pennsylvania’s public schools. They’re funded with a portion of the money Pennsylvania received through the federal CARES Act.
That money shouldn’t only be used to support one type of education – it was intended for every family, especially the low-income families that Back on Track scholarships will help.
Several other states, including Florida and Oklahoma, have directed portions of their CARES Act funding to support individual students.
State leaders should leverage all available options to ensure students can receive the right education to meet their needs. Just as our nation is working to get back on track from coronavirus, so, too, are our kids. Back on Track scholarships can help them get there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.