Thomas Butler

Schools in the Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8 region are running like normal – or as close to normal as possible under the circumstances.
As students log in to virtual classrooms or open hard-copy packets made by (and hand-delivered by) dedicated teachers for families where internet access isn’t possible, we asked local administrators what makes our districts persevere.
Since Gov. Tom Wolf closed school buildings on March 13, the 35 districts in the Intermediate Unit 8 (IU8) four-county region (Blair, Bedford, Cambria and Somerset) have been hard at work making sure students get their educations. School districts are facing significant challenges, but are overcoming them to make sure kids get an education.
“As the Meyersdale Area School District strives to provide continuity of education to our students, the biggest challenge we have faced has not been the hardware or capacity needed to provide resources to children; however, the inequity in internet access across the 123 square miles of district and support within our families,” said district Superintent Tracey Karlie.
Students with no internet access are given paper and pencil packets to complete.
Schools have taken unique steps to ensure that students stay on track for their grade level and are ready to advance this fall or are ready for graduation and their next steps after high school.
Counselors are working with students to ensure they are meeting their career-readiness requirements. Teachers were asked to identify the essential learning objectives that are normally taught during the fourth marking period, determine ways to get this material to students – and accommodate those with limited or no internet access – and identify methods to follow up with each student to ensure these objectives are being met.
Teachers across the region have risen to the challenge.
“All of our teachers are currently engaging with our students and the excitement and enthusiasm has been outstanding,” said Bill Marshall, superintendent of Penn Cambria School District.
Parents are asked to help their students set up a distraction-free learning environment to complete their schoolwork and establish a routine. Remember, students are not working right out of the textbook for the entire length of a normal school day – they get breaks. Play and independent work are important parts of education, and students should be encouraged to go back to their lessons once they’ve had a chance to play.
For teachers, the workday hasn’t changed much.
You’ll find them providing live instruction to students via webcam, working with individual students and parents who have requested help, and preparing their lessons for the next day. Communication has been key to making sure students will not lose ground.
Teachers are taking to Zoom, Google Classroom, Edmentum, School Messenger, email, phone, newsletters and every possible venue to ensure they can be reached.
“Through collaborative team efforts of our faculty, staff and parents, the Altoona Area School District is doing everything within our power to ensure all of our students get as much of the planned course of study as possible,” said Charles Prijatelj, superintendent of Altoona Area School District.
Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8 provides services for more than 3,000 special-needs students in the four-county region.
“Getting services to our students has been our No. 1 priority,” said Amy Woomer, chief education officer of IU8.
“Our staff has been hard at work figuring out the best way to provide the services our kids need.”
With more than 20% of the students not having access to the internet or a device at home to use, it is a challenge.
IU8 has created a plan to reach all of its students and has been interacting with the kids for two weeks.
Launching a plan like this would normally take up to six months, and our team did it in 10 days. Although things might look a little different, every program will be doing something in order to keep students progressing, thanks to the dedication of our supervisors, teachers and faculty, such as social workers and occupational therapists.
In fact, districts as far away as California have been calling IU8 to ask for assistance as to how to best reach children in an online format.
For those curious about what will happen in September, Superintendent Alan Sell, from the Bedford Area School District, says they’ve been addressing this issue each year.
“Similar to the beginning of every new school year, teachers will assess students to find their current level of knowledge and ability,” he said.
“With this information, teachers will meet students at their current ability level and teach from that point on. This already happens each year, so we’re equipped to adapt to students’ needs and help get them to reach grade-appropriate milestones.”
Whether this happens virtually or in brick-and-mortar classrooms remains to be seen, but our local districts – along with the support of Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8 – are ready to handle whatever comes.
Local districts have also been tasked with continuing the school lunch program so students and families are not hindered by food scarcity during this time.
Every day, up to 10,000 students in the IU8 region receive meals from schools.
Meals are either delivered to central pick-up locations or families drive to the schools.
Some schools have started food banks to assist further with food insecurity during these difficult times.
Any family that needs help is encouraged to take advantage of these options for assistance.
Even though the buildings are closed, school is very much still in session for students in Bedford, Blair, Cambria and Somerset counties.
