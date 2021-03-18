The state’s new COVID-19 cases topped 3,000 again Thursday for the third consecutive day, with 3,136 additional cases reported in the Department of Health update.
It’s been about a month since three daily reports were that high.
There were 17 additional deaths, with several area counties having deaths removed from their totals.
In the past, the health department has removed deaths following final certification of the cause of death.
Pennsylvania’s totals are now 976,847 cases and 24,706 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Cambria County added 11 cases and had three deaths subtracted, for totals of 12,007 cases and 400 deaths.
Somerset County added 11 cases and had one death subtracted, for totals of 6,835 cases and 185 deaths.
Bedford County added three cases with no deaths to reach 3,895 cases and 129 deaths.
Blair County added 20 cases with no deaths to reach 10,862 cases and 308 deaths.
Indiana County added 14 cases with no deaths to reach 5,224 cases and 160 deaths.
Clearfield County added 26 cases and had one death subtracted, for totals of 6,746 cases and 121 deaths.
Centre County added 102 cases and had one death subtracted, for totals of 13,665 cases and 213 deaths.
Westmoreland added 66 cases and reported the region’s only additional death to reach 27,890 cases and 692 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.