Public health experts continue to push for widespread community testing for coronavirus, but as the virus spreads through communities, there is less value in testing those with mild symptoms, state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said on Tuesday.
"We know in public health there's an undercount,” she said during Tuesday's press briefing. “We know in flu season there's an undercount. We assume that the true rate of COVID-19 is much higher than the one we are reporting."
Several media members on Tuesday asked about reports about “probable cases.” One of the questions cited Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, where management said the state Department of Health advised the Beaver County long-term care facility to cease testing after 34 of 458 residents had positive results.
Although Levine would not discuss the specific facility, she said, in general, if coronavirus is spreading in a long-term care facility, or if one individual in a private residence has been fighting the disease, others in the same facility or home may be considered probable cases.
“If they have mild symptoms, there's really no need to test them,” she said.
The subject came up again in a question about testing those who don't have vehicles. Levine said the situation lends itself to telehealth, which is expanding at most hospitals.
“The idea would be to call or use telehealth and discuss whether you might have COVID-19, and then make the decision whether it's worth going out to get tested,” she said.
Those who have a low-grade fever and cough, but who are controlling their temperature and are not having breathing difficulty, may not need testing.
“The idea would be: You probably do have COVID-19, given the extent of the outbreak,” Levine said. “You should probably stay home, take acetaminophen and rest – and then recover.”
The symptoms should be monitored closely. If they become more severe, the patient should contact the hospital or call 911.
Conemaugh Health System gives similar advice in its latest media update.
“Not everyone gets tested, currently,” Conemaugh says. “Providers review symptoms, risk and exposure and write orders for COVID-19 testing only if it is clinically indicated.”
Testing is now being done at a drive-up center behind Conemaugh East Hills outpatient center, 1450 Scalp Ave. in Richland. But each test requires an appointment after getting a physician's order.
Conemaugh recommends those considering testing should use an online tool developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in partnership with Apple. The tool is available at www.apple.com/covid19.
It takes the user through a series of questions about symptoms and possible exposure and then advises how to proceed.
The Centers for Disease Control and prevention offers a similar "Self-Checker" at cdc.gov.
