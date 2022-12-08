JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Members of the Greater Johnstown chapter of The Compassionate Friends will meet on Sunday evening to light candles in memory of their children who have died.
The group will gather for its 26th annual candle-lighting ceremony at 6:45 p.m. Sunday at St. Benedict Church, 2310 Bedford St., Geistown. Parents who have lost children will light candles and read the names of the deceased beginning at 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
The Compassionate Friends is a self-help group composed of parents who have lost children at any age and for any reason.
The Greater Johnstown chapter has been active since 1978 and meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the St. John Paul II building on the grounds of St. Benedict Church. It is not composed of professionals or therapists and has no religious affiliation, but offers compassion and support to grieving parents at its monthly meetings.
