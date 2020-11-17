New travel requirements, strengthened masking orders and guidance for hospitals and universities are on the way for Pennsylvania, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said on Tuesday.
Effective Friday, anyone who visits Pennsylvania from another state and Pennsylvania residents returning to the state must to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to entering the state, Levine announced during a press conference.
The masking order updates an April 15 Department of Health directive. Masks are now required indoors and outdoors, except at home.
When outdoors, a mask must be worn when unable to remain at least six feet away from those who are not from the same household.
When indoors, masks will now be required even if when physically distant those who are not from the same household. Even if a six-foot distance can be maintained, masks must be worn at every indoor facility, including retail establishments, gyms, doctors’ offices, public transportation, others’ homes and anywhere food is prepared, packaged or served.
Levine also issued guidance for hospitals to work together preparing for possible surges in patients to prevent individual facilities from being overwhelmed.
Universities and colleges are being directed to prepare to test students and provide isolation and quarantine plans when the students return to campus after the holiday break.
