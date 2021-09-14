JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There were 10 new COVID-19 deaths across the region among 83 fatalities statewide in Tuesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Indiana County recorded three additional deaths and Westmoreland County added four, while Cambria, Blair and Clearfield each had one new virus-related death.
The health department reported 3,732 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide totals to 1,354,451 cases and 28,651 deaths attributed to COVID-10.
Cambria County recorded 55 new cases, Somerset County added 31, Bedford County added 21, Blair County added 25, Indiana County added 40, Clearfield County added 30, Centre County added 34 and Westmoreland County added 69 new cases of COVID-19.
The entire region is considered to have high transmission of the coronavirus under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s levels of risk. Everyone – even those fully vaccinated – should wear masks when gathering indoors in areas with high-transmission, the CDC guidelines say.
Areas with more than 200 cases per 100,000 population are considered high-transmission under the CDC’s definition. All eight local counties exceed 200 cases and half reporting more than 300 cases per 100,000 population.
Cambria has had 316 cases per 100,000. Somerset's rate is 357 cases, Indiana’s is 340 cases and Bedford’s is 470 cases.
COVID-19 forum
In This Together Cambria, along with the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and The Tribune-Democrat, will host a virtual town hall, “COVID Questions: Vaccine Update” at 7 p.m. Thursday over Zoom.
In addition to addressing vaccines, two local experts will discuss the latest surge, the Delta and Mu variants, cases in children and masking in schools.
The Tribune-Democrat Editor Chip Minemyer will moderate the online event, featuring Matthew Tracey, assistant professor of chemistry, and Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, both with UPJ.
Participants may join the forum and ask questions through the Zoom link https://pitt.zoom.us/j/96156145654, or the In This Together Cambria Facebook page live stream.
