JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – More than 200 school-aged children across Cambria and Blair counties tested positive for COVID-19 in one week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday.
The weekly pediatric COVID-19 report showed 102 Cambria County children aged 5 to 18 tested positive, along with 106 Blair County children in the age group.
It was the first week Blair County’s report for school-aged children reached triple digits. Cambria has reported more than 100 cases in the age group for six consecutive weeks.
In the 5-18 age group, Somerset County had 38 new cases, Bedford County had 27, Indiana County had 41, Clearfield County had 41, Centre County had 38 and Westmoreland County had 179.
The health department launched the weekly pediatric report on Sept. 1 at the beginning of the current school year.
The statewide total for the seven days through Tuesday was 5,877, down from 6,433 for the previous seven days. It’s the fourth straight week with fewer new cases in school-aged children. The weekly total peaked at 7,924 positives for the seven days through Sept 21.
There were 984 new positives among children younger than 5. Since Aug. 16, there have been 54,503 positives among school-aged children and 9,906 positives among preschoolers.
Thursday’s daily report showed Bedford County recorded four additional COVID-19 deaths, Blair County added three and Somerset County added two deaths.
Westmoreland County also had four deaths and Cambria and Center counties had one death each among 94 new deaths statewide.
The latest report brings Pennsylvania’s total to 30,815 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
There were 4,998 additional positives in Thursday’s report, putting the state total at 1,525,813 cases of COVID-19.
Cambria had 55 new cases, Somerset had 41, Bedford had 34, Blair had 64, County had 43, Clearfield had 48, Centre had 44 and Westmoreland had 182 new cases.
Combining Thursday’s updates by the state and Philadelphia health departments shows vaccine providers have administered 15,535,313 doses, including 426,612 boosters.
There are now 7,349,666 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated, the reports show.
