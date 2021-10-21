covid

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – More than 200 school-aged children across Cambria and Blair counties tested positive for COVID-19 in one week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday.

The weekly pediatric COVID-19 report showed 102 Cambria County children aged 5 to 18 tested positive, along with 106 Blair County children in the age group.

It was the first week Blair County’s report for school-aged children reached triple digits. Cambria has reported more than 100 cases in the age group for six consecutive weeks.

In the 5-18 age group, Somerset County had 38 new cases, Bedford County had 27, Indiana County had 41, Clearfield County had 41, Centre County had 38 and Westmoreland County had 179.

The health department launched the weekly pediatric report on Sept. 1 at the beginning of the current school year.

The statewide total for the seven days through Tuesday was 5,877, down from 6,433 for the previous seven days. It’s the fourth straight week with fewer new cases in school-aged children. The weekly total peaked at 7,924 positives for the seven days through Sept 21.

There were 984 new positives among children younger than 5. Since Aug. 16, there have been 54,503 positives among school-aged children and 9,906 positives among preschoolers.

Thursday’s daily report showed Bedford County recorded four additional COVID-19 deaths, Blair County added three and Somerset County added two deaths.

Westmoreland County also had four deaths and Cambria and Center counties had one death each among 94 new deaths statewide.

The latest report brings Pennsylvania’s total to 30,815 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There were 4,998 additional positives in Thursday’s report, putting the state total at 1,525,813 cases of COVID-19.

Cambria had 55 new cases, Somerset had 41, Bedford had 34, Blair had 64, County had 43, Clearfield had 48, Centre had 44 and Westmoreland had 182 new cases.

Combining Thursday’s updates by the state and Philadelphia health departments shows vaccine providers have administered 15,535,313 doses, including 426,612 boosters.

There are now 7,349,666 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated, the reports show.

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Oct. 21, 2021, from the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
County New cases New deaths Total cases Cases/100,000 Total deaths Deaths/100,000 7-day new cases 7-day/100,000 population
Cambria 55 1 18876 14499 492 378 498 383 130192
Somerset 41 2 10333 14069 246 335 205 279 73447
Bedford 34 4 6629 13843 166 347 185 386 47888
Blair 64 3 16870 13847 376 309 469 385 121829
Indiana 43 0 8706 10355 218 259 229 272 84073
Clearfield 48 0 10951 13817 191 241 277 350 79255
Centre 44 1 20291 12496 242 149 228 140 162385
Westmoreland 182 4 43931 12591 886 254 988 283 348899
Region 511 15 136587 13034 2817 269 3079 294 1047968
Pennsylvania 4998 94 1525813 11919 30815 241 29414 230 12801937

