Nursing home visitor restrictions have been hard on Brenda Bloxsom and her mother, Helen Carol Misosky.
Bloxsom's Scalp Level home is only about a mile from Windber Woods Senior Living and Rehabilitation Center, at 277 Hoffman Ave. in Paint Borough.
“I would go over once or twice a day,” Bloxsom said. “Some days, I'd go to BiLo and stop in on the way home, even if it was for 10 minutes.”
When nursing homes and personal care homes closed their doors to non-essential visitors to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Misosky's communication with family was limited to daily phone calls.
Like most facilities, Windber Woods staff turned to information technology and social media for a variety of more visual connections.
Soon, Bloxsom and her children, Tori and Nathan, were video-chatting with Misosky on their smartphones from their Third Street home in the Mine 40 neighborhood.
“She was really excited about it,” Bloxsom said. “And it's nice for me. It's hard not getting to go over there, especially with me living right here.”
The conversations are simple, but the visual connection is reassuring, Bloxsom said.
Video chatting on a tablet with the Zoom application was a new experience for Misosky.
“She has never done any technology,” Bloxsom said. “The first time, she kept saying like how she was on TV.”
'She was so excited'
Technology has also been a novel experience for Windber Woods resident Doris Jean Korber, her daughter Debbie Thomas of Windber said.
“She has an iPad that she thinks is for solitaire only,” Thomas said.
When Windber Woods arranged a Zoom call with multiple family members, a staff member was on hand to help Korber negotiate the screen's multiple displays.
“She was so excited to see everyone,” Thomas said. “It was like she hadn't seen us in years. We had nine people on the call.”
The connections actually included more than nine individuals, as grandchildren and great-grandchildren were brought to the cameras.
“The initial part of the call was mass confusion,” Thomas said. “Everybody wanted to say, 'Hello, I love you.'”
Thomas said it has been strange not being able to drive across town and visit her mother but understands the importance of isolating older people against the virus.
“These Zoom calls are a godsend,” Thomas said. “I can see she's not short of breath; she's not coughing; and she's eating her meals. The home has been wonderful.”
Thomas said she continues to drop off “goodies” for her mother, handing them off at the door. Both she and Bloxsom have appreciated Windber Woods Facebook posts with photos of residents holding posters with messages for family.
'Maintain social distance'
Jack Babich of Johnstown has not turned to technology to see his mother, Audrey Babich, at The Atrium, a Choice Community, 216 Main St.
Visitors are not permitted inside the personal care home, but, unlike nursing homes, residents are still able to eat together and move around the building.
“I go down around 12:20,” Babich said. "That's when she's done eating and right before she goes to activities."
The Atrium staff bring Audrey Babich to the front window when Jack Babich and other family members come by about once a week, he said.
“We maintain social distance,” Babich said.
Those outside sometimes hold up cellphones or tablets with pictures of other family members.
Although the separation is difficult, Babich said he and his family understand the limitations and know Audrey Babich is happy in her home.
“She is well taken care of,” he said. “She doesn't like to leave there, even when she can leave. That's her comfort zone.”
