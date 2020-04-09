For two decades, Westmont Hilltop teacher Jennifer Kresak has been educating children from the comfort of her classroom, but that all changed after the COVID-19 school closure.
Teachers across the state are now adjusting to the new normal of connecting with children from their own homes via online forums such as “Zoom” or instructional packets.
Kresak said she misses her students and she’s been doing what she can to stay in touch.
“Zoom is nice, but it’s not the same as being in person,” she said.
At the request of the state Department of Education, districts were asked to implement continuity of education plans for the remainder of the closure.
For many, that took the form of enrichment and review and meant teachers had to briefly return to their empty classrooms to prepare.
“All the kids’ stuff is in their desks and their work is still on the walls,” Kresak said. “It’s like a ghost town.”
She said when everyone dismissed on March 13, when the closure was announced, she never thought it’d be the last time she saw her students.
During this transition, staying in touch with families and students by any means has been crucial to trying to maintain a sense of normalcy and keeping children learning.
‘Never leave your mind’
One Greater Johnstown teacher has been using her Facebook account to engage with her students and let them know she hasn’t forgotten them.
“Your kids never leave your mind,” said Melissa Cabo.
Cabo has been with the district for nearly 20 years and is teaching a variety of classes including college writing, language and composition, and 11th-grade English.
Her students range from 10th through 12th graders and she said she misses them all.
“You get to know your students on a personal level and now that connection is cut,” said Cabo.
Facebook has also allowed her to see what her students are experiencing.
Cabo said she’s seen a number of complaints about the closure and having to move instruction online.
“You can’t take the human component out of teaching,” said Cabo.
She reflected on the fact that for some school is much more than just education, it’s a source of a balanced diet, socialization and more.
Communication is key
Windber teacher Steve Slatcoff stressed that communication is important with students away from the classroom indefinitely.
He commended the efforts of the Windber administration and IT department for assisting teachers with switching to online learning.
Slatcoff has been holding virtual office hours and using the Google Meet program to take and answer questions.
“Without the face-to-face instruction, it makes communication a much higher level of importance,” Slatcoff said.
Slatcoff is an eighth-grade social studies instructor who has been with the district for five years.
“Teachers are used to adjusting, students are used to adjusting,” Slatcoff said. “But adjusting to not seeing each other is the worst.”
Kresak said what got her “up and moving” in the morning was going to school and helping students.
Over the last few weeks that she’s been working from home by herself – which makes the days feel much longer, she said.
‘Relying ... on technology’
Another challenge for teachers is the overload of people trying to use the same platforms, such as Google Classroom.
“You’re relying a lot on technology, and sometimes that presents challenges in its own right,” Slatcoff said.
Kresak agreed, saying that the technological aspect can be frustrating.
Numerous people trying to use the same websites and platforms can cause the services to freeze or crash, she said.
Cabo admitted that she’s been watching a lot of tutorial videos to try and bring herself up to speed.
“After two decades, I’m back to being a student,” she said.
‘Do the best we can’
Kresak said she never could have imagined the schools would be in a situation like this, but she’s thankful for the support from the other faculty and the parents.
“Right now, we’re kind of learning as we go,” Kresak said.
Cabo is also thankful for her coworkers, especially Tracey King, who teaches the same classes, but for Greater Johns-town’s cyber school, the Summit Learning Academy.
The pair split some of the workload in order to accomplish more than either of them could do alone, Cabo said.
Slatcoff added that the silver lining to the situation is the fact that he’s seen entire communities join together to overcome challenges.
He said he believes that’s how everyone will get through the pandemic, by working together.
Kresak said: “We’re all trying to do the best we can for the kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.