Kate Bridge is among seven new teachers hired at Divine Mercy Catholic Academy to prepare for the coming school year.
This will be the Conemaugh Township High School graduate's first teaching job, as Divine Mercy scales back the number of students per class because of the need for social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That means increasing the number of rooms available – and increasing the number of educators to teach in them.
"We are trying to do what's best for our school community," Divine Mercy West Principal Mary Fleck said.
Normally, classrooms at the two campuses hold 15 to 20 students. There will be 10 to 12 students in each classroom this year.
Officials said students will be able to take their masks off when six feet apart and seated at their desks.
To familiarize themselves with the curriculum, the recently hired teachers participated in professional development on Tuesday at the west campus.
Bridge said she has been interested in teaching at the school for some time because of the way faith is used as an academic tool.
She said being able to bridge the gap between the coronavirus and the students' education and spiritual needs is one aspect she's looking eager to explore.
"I'm extremely excited about this position and taking on all the new protocol," Bridge said.
Tuesday was reserved for the math program. The group worked on simple math problems at various grade levels.
This was done to learn how to introduce different strategies to students for a hands-on approach to the subject, Bridge said.
On Wednesday the group will work on the literacy program and the following week the instructors will move into virtual learning lessons.
Professional development will continue a couple days per week until the first day of school on Aug. 22, Fleck said.
Funding for the new hires came from rearranging the school's budget.
Fleck said money was moved from programs not being used this coming year, such as the field trip fund.
