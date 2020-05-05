Downtown Johnstown's biggest annual springtime party is temporarily on hold.
The 7th Annual Taste & Tour, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 23, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has limited public gatherings. No makeup date has been selected yet by the event's organizers at Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership.
“We were hopeful when the pandemic started that we would be under less restrictions by the time the end of May rolled around,” DDJP President Melissa Radovanic said. “But, at this point, it looks like that won't be the case. … We are hopeful that as restrictions start being lifted across the state and when Cambria County falls into that realm, that we, in some way, later in this year, will still be able to host Taste & Tour in some version.”
The DDJP hopes to hold Taste & Tour in late summer or the fall if restrictions are lifted by then.
During the event, participants – who purchase tickets in advance through the partnership – go from business to business, including bars and restaurants, to learn about the establishments, get some free samples and enjoy a night on the town.
“We're all about promoting downtown and downtown businesses,” Taste & Tour Chairman Doug Puchko said. “Man, if there is anybody that took it in the teeth, it's small businesses, restaurants, and retailers and places like that. … With that being said, we've got several businesses that have contacted us and said, 'Look, if you guys are still doing it, we're in.' But that's going to depend a lot on this craziness – the masks, and the gloves, and can you group up, and can you not group up.”
Amanda Artim, owner of Balance Restaurant, added: “We cannot wait for it to happen. We're super exited. I'm glad it's postponed, not canceled. It's a chance for us to showcase what we're all about.”
About 200 people and 19 businesses participated in the original Taste & Tour – but the event has grown significantly in seven years. Last year, 700 individuals visited almost 40 businesses.
Sharon Honkus, owner of Celestial Brides, thinks a similarly sized crowd would attend a post-pandemic Taste & Tour.
“Honestly, I think if we pick a time once the state is open back up, taking in the fact that almost everything this summer is canceled – not only here, but even in Pittsburgh and in State College – people, I think, are going to be aching for something to do,” Honkus said. “This is an event that is predominately outdoors. Social distancing is so easy to accomplish whenever you have 40 businesses spreading people out. I think it's going to be a huge success. I think it's going to be just as successful as it's always been.”
Jeremy Shearer, owner of Stone Bridge Brewing Co. and Press Bistro, thinks T&T will once again be “a good event to be able to showcase the changes down here.”
Shearer said: “It's always been a very positive thing. People get a chance to come down and see the new businesses. Every year, there are new businesses down here, which I think is a testament to the regeneration of downtown Johnstown. We're excited to be able to have it later in the year. There are going to be new businesses this year to show off.”
The DDJP also needed to modify its annual Downtown Beautification Day that was scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 17. Individuals and volunteers from organizations usually spend hours cleaning up the downtown. However, due to restrictions of large gatherings, this year's event will be limited to partnership members planting flowers in boxes and putting mulch in Central Park.
“We're going to continue to do as best as we can to make downtown beautiful,” Radovanic said. “And it will be beautiful. It's just the effort is a little bit diminished this year.”
