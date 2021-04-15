Local counties are catching up with the statewide surge in COVID-19 cases.
Cambria County’s 66 new COVID-19 cases Thursday puts the county’s rolling seven-day average at 59 cases a day – the highest average since late January.
Blair’s 30 new cases on Thursday puts its average at 47 cases a day – also the highest average since January.
Two weeks ago, Cambria was averaging 23 cases a day and Blair’s average was 26 cases.
Cambria also added two new COVID-19 deaths in Thursday’s report by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, bringing the county’s totals to 12,956 cases and 412 deaths.
A total of 5,060 new cases and 44 additional deaths were recorded across Pennsylvania, bringing the state totals to 1,092,852 cases and 25,566 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
In addition to the Cambria deaths, Somerset, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties each recorded one additional COVID-19 death.
Somerset County added 20 cases, Bedford County added 18, Indiana added 35, Clearfield added 41, Centre added 97 and Westmoreland added 152 new cases.
Meanwhile, the state has extended the pause on Johnson & Johnson through April 24 while experts continue to review a handful of patients who developed serious blood clots after receiving the one-dose vaccine.
The state has now administered 6,736,568 total vaccine doses and 2,555,581 people are fully vaccinated.
Another 1,862,642 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.