As COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations continue to increase, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center has announced new visitor restrictions for its emergency department.
Adult patients, age 18 and older, are permitted no visitors.
Children, younger than 18, are permitted one adult visitor.
Labor and delivery patients are permitted one adult visitor.
“Conemaugh Health System will compassionately evaluate exceptions on a case-by-case basis,” the hospital said in a press release.
Mobile devices are available for patients, who are encouraged to use platforms such as FaceTime or Zoom to communicate with family, the press release said.
No other changes were announced Monday. Currently, two visitors at a time are permitted for each inpatient. Visiting hours are noon to 8 p.m. daily.
The local four-county area has seen a nearly threefold increase in hospitalizations in recent weeks.
Monday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed 143 inpatients being treated for COVID-19 in Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford county hospitals, including 56 each in Cambria and Blair counties.
That’s up from 122 hospitalized on Sept. 24 and 52 hospitalized on Sept. 17 in the four counties. For the week ending Oct. 1, those hospitalized at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center ranged in age from 19 to 88, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations stood at 2,776 inpatients in Monday’s update, including 672 under intensive care and 378 on ventilators or breathing machines.
Monday’s three-day update of new cases showed there were 14,076 new cases statewide since Friday’s update, including a 6,289-case jump on Sunday.
Normally, there have been fewer new cases on weekends because there is less testing, the health department has said. But Sunday’s report was the most cases for one day since mid-April and the three-day report had the most cases since mid-January.
“We are checking into the data to see if there were any anomalies,” a health department spokesman said Monday in response to The Tribune-Democrat’s inquiry.
Nine deaths in the eight-county region were among 94 new statewide deaths since Friday, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,449,368 cases and 29,531 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria and Indiana counties each added two deaths, Westmoreland County added three deaths and Somerset and Bedford counties each had one new COVID-19 death.
Most of the region’s counties were in triple-digits for new cases since Friday.
Cambria added 216 cases, Somerset added 108, Bedford added 99, Blair added 248, Indiana added 89, Clearfield added 94, Centre added 165 and Westmoreland added 411 new cases.
Meanwhile, combining the state and Philadelphia health departments’ latest reports shows there are now 7,167,376 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated and vaccine providers have administered 14,910,977 doses. That includes 187,673 Pfizer booster shots, which have been available since Aug. 13.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center will be offering booster shots eligible individuals who previously received both original doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
The hospital announced the first two booster clinic dates Monday morning and by mid-afternoon, all the available time slots had been taken.
"We are currently working to schedule more dates for booster shots in the community," a hospital spokeswoman said.
Eligibility requirements include:
- Those age 65 years and older.
- Adults with underlying medical conditions.
- Adults who work or live in high-risk settings, including first responders, teachers, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, corrections workers, postal workers, public transit workers and grocery store workers.
The hospital will notify patients who booked their initial vaccine through the system’s MyChart online patient portal. Others may call 814-410-8400 to schedule their booster dose. No walk-up appointments will be available.
Those participating should bring their vaccination cards.
“Although COVID-19 vaccines remain effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalization, recent studies suggest that protection against the virus may decrease over time,” the hospital said in a press release.
“Booster shots provide improved protection against COVID-19 and the highly infectious delta variant.”
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
