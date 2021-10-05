JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations continue to increase, Conemaugh Health System announced new visitor restrictions this week.
The restrictions apply to the emergency department at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown and all inpatient and outpatient units, including the emergency room, at Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring, Blair County.
For Memorial’s emergency department, no patients are permitted for adult patients. One adult visitor is permitted for those younger than 18 years old and for labor and delivery patients.
The restrictions are similar for Conemaugh Nason. Labor and delivery patients will be allowed one support person for the duration of their stay and patients who require extra assistance during ambulatory surgery may have one helper. The helper must return to his or her vehicle until the patient is ready for pick up.
“End-of-life, as well as other situations where a patient’s well-being or mental state benefits from a visitor, will be approved by the attending physician in coordination with staff,” the hospital said in a press release. “Conemaugh Health System will compassionately evaluate exceptions on a case-by-case basis.”
Mobile devices are available for patients, who are encouraged to use platforms such as FaceTime or Zoom to communicate with family, the press release said.
The local four-county area has seen a nearly three-fold increase in hospitalizations in recent weeks
Tuesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed 140 inpatients being treated for COVID-19 in Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford county hospitals, led by Cambria County’s 59 patients.
That’s up from 122 hospitalized on Sept. 24 and 52 hospitalized on Sept. 17 in the four counties. For the week ending Oct. 1, those hospitalized at Conemaugh Memorial ranged in age from 19 to 88, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations stood at 2,882 inpatients in Monday’s update, including 682 under intensive care and 388 on ventilators or breathing machines.
Cambria and Blair counties each recorded two additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday and Indiana County added three, among 80 deaths statewide in Tuesday’s Pennsylvania Department of Health update Tuesday.
Cambria County also led the eight-county region with 87 new COVID-19 cases among 4,019 statewide.
Pennsylvania has had 1,453,387 cases and 29,611 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck last year.
In addition to the deaths in Cambria, Blair and Somerset counties, Somerset, Clearfield, Centre and Westmoreland counties each added one new death.
Somerset had 32 new cases, Bedford had 39, Blair had 34, Indiana had 17, Clearfield had 31, Centre had 24 and Westmoreland had 86 additional positives.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine tracker shows 69.1% of all adults and 58.1% of the total population in Pennsylvania is now fully vaccinated. Vaccination rates in most local counties, however, are significantly lower.
Bedford County’s rate of 35.4% of the total population is third-lowest in the state, just above Perry and Fulton counties.
Total population rates are 42.2% in Indiana County, 44.4% in Somerset County, 46.7% in Blair County, 51.7% in Cambria County, 55.0% in Westmoreland County and 55.7% in Centre County.
Combining Tuesday’s update from the state and Philadelphia health departments show vaccine providers have administered 14,942,063 doses and there are now 7,175,193 people fully vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.