Johnstown is geographically in the middle of the worst per capita outbreak of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania right now.
As of Friday, 13 counties had rates higher than 1,400 cases per 100,000 residents over the previous 14 days, according to spotlightpa.org. Eight of them were in a contiguous path going from Clarion to Fulton with Jefferson, Clearfield, Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford counties in between.
Cambria was the third highest county in Pennsylvania with 2,070 per 100,000 during those days. Bedford and Somerset were fifth and sixth, respectively with 1,643 and 1,615. In comparison, the United States was seeing about 830 cases per 100,000 people over the same time period, per covid19.big-
So, what happened to make the region far worse than the rest of the state and country?
“It’s hard to put a finger on exactly why obviously,” Cambria County Department of Emergency Services Deputy Director Art Martynuska said.
And what can people and officials do to help slow the spread?
“What we’ve seen is the coronavirus threat has to be taken seriously,” said U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, a doctor whose 13th Congressional District includes Cambria, Blair, Somerset, Bedford and Fulton. “It’s important that we take the commonsense steps to stop the spread, to protect our family, protect our friends, protect our neighbors. I really want to first of all thank the front-line health care workers, the health-care teams that continue to go to work every day and work with patients who are affected with the coronavirus.”
‘Let our guard down’
Local cases have grown exponentially in the past two months – Oct. 11 / Nov. 11 /
Dec. 11:
• Cambria – 753 / 1,780 / 6,709
• Somerset – 273 / 755 / 2,937
• Bedford – 291 / 727 / 2,233
“It could be that we’re starting to see more people indoors because of the colder weather,” Martynuska said. “That has an effect on it. We’re more congregate than we were. It’s a little bit harder to observe some of that social distancing – if you will – because we’re indoors and not outside in the fresh air. I think another thing, too, is with the holidays upon us, we certainly saw a resurgence of some of the stuff with people being in family settings and whatnot. It could also be a situation where, in some instances, we let our guard down.”
During that two-month time period, schools have been open and hosting extracurricular activities, restaurants have offered indoor dining, Thanksgiving gatherings took place, major outbreaks have occurred at the Federal Correctional Institution at Loretto and SCI-Somerset, and President Donald Trump held outdoors rallies in Cambria and Blair where 6,000 or more people – mostly mask-less – stood together for hours.
Joe Biden, then the Democratic Party presidential nominee, also held a socially distanced rally – with attendees sitting in or near their vehicles – at the Johnstown Train Station.
When asked if he thought the Trump rallies – Oct. 13 at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport and Oct. 26 at the Altoona–Blair County Airport – played a role in the rapid spread, Martynuska said, “I think that certainly could have had an impact just like any other congregate setting..
“When you have crowds of people – it could be for anything, it could be for a basketball game, it could be for whatever – so it certainly could have had a play in it.”
Neither Joyce nor U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, who both attended the rallies, think they played a role in the spread.
“I haven’t seen absolutely any evidence that that was a factor,” Thompson said.
Thompson, whose 15th Congressional District includes Cambria, Clarion, Jefferson and Clearfield that all had more than 1,400 cases per 100,000 capita over the past two weeks, added: “I think part of it is that there are various institutional settings. When you look at prisons and universities, places where people live in close proximity, it’s very, very difficult to keep a highly contagious virus from spreading.”
Joyce thinks that “the numbers that we’re seeing right now are related to the gatherings that occurred over Thanksgiving. And that’s my concern that we could face this again with Christmas coming up.”
New orders
On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, issued new limited-time mitigation orders that will last from 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 12 until 8 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2021:
• Prohibiting in-person indoor dining and alcohol drinking
• Limiting indoor gatherings to no more than 10 people and outdoor events to no more than 50 people (houses of worship excluded from the restriction)
• Closing gyms and entertainment venues
• Pausing youth sports and school extracurricular activities
• Reducing business capacity to 50%.
Enforcement of the rules and recommendations, including mask-wearing, can be challenging.
“The enforcement they’re putting out there is an old 1920s – actually through the health department – law,” said Johnstown Police Department interim Chief Chad Miller during City Council’s regular monthly meeting that was held remotely on Wednesday. “So it’s not actually a Title 18 offense. We are able to recommend and suggest. But, as far as enforcing and arresting, we cannot do that. The thing is, you can’t arrest anybody because the jails aren’t taking COVID patients. The jails aren’t taking anybody right now.”
Municipalities, such as Johnstown, cannot really do much beyond the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rules and guidelines.
“We’re relying on the guidance that is being issued by the state and federal government with respect to masking and social distancing, crowd limitations, business limitations, that sort of thing,” interim Johnstown City Manager John Trant Jr. said. “We’re relying on other agencies at the state and federal level to provide that guidance.”
City Councilwoman the Rev. Sylvia King explained “that the city does not have any special powers” and “cannot just go rogue and start invoking rules and regulations on our own” during the council meeting.
Johnstown had recently reimplemented policies that had not been in place since the beginning of the pandemic, such as limiting access to City Hall, staggering shifts and encouraging employees to work from home if possible.
“From an operation standpoint, we are reverting back to a lot of the policies that we put in place earlier this year,” Trant said.
Likewise, state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-71st Legislative District, is now requiring an appointment to visit his district office in Johnstown.
“Cambria was among the counties that were barely impacted when the pandemic began in March and April,” Rigby said in a press release statement. “With the number of positive cases here now approaching the 6,000 mark and more than 100 deaths reported, we need to tighten things up and respect the virus’ potential by limiting personal interaction between my staff and visitors.”
Medical advice
Medical professionals and many elected officials continue to encourage wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds and washing hands to slow the spread of COVID-19 which has led to the death of almost 300,000 United States citizens – 12,000 in Pennsylvania – this year.
“COVID-19 has been characterized as an invisible adversary, which is far from the truth,” Rigby said. “We ‘see’ it in the statistics and ‘hear’ it in the stories. Masks aren’t foolproof, but they serve as some degree of a deterrent. To me, they are a compromise that we must all come to a mutual agreement upon. Wearing one is the responsible thing to do in taking this virus seriously before a vaccine is readily available.”
President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, said he will encourage 100 days of mask wearing, beginning with his inauguration on Jan. 20.
“I think most of it has to be persuading Americans to do it on their own,” said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., a Democrat. “And that’s been difficult.
“It’s been very, very difficult to persuade some people. I wish President (Donald) Trump – in his remaining 40 or so days – would start talking about wearing masks. He has a great influence over tens of millions of Americans who listen to what he says no matter what. If he said that, literally by saying that a couple times every day for a few days, he could probably get tens of millions of people to wear masks and maybe save thousands – if not tens of thousands – of lives. The numbers here are staggering.”
Biden also called for distributing 100 million vaccine shots – enough for 50 million Americans to get inoculated – within his first 100 days in office. Trump had made vaccine development a centerpiece of his approach to dealing with the coronavirus.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved emergency use of a vaccine created by Pfizer, a U.S. company, and BioNTech, from Germany, on Friday.
Thompson called the development of vaccines in the past year a “modern medical miracle.”
“This is going to be the light through the end of the tunnel,” Joyce said. “But a vaccine isn’t going to do it alone. We have to take all the necessary steps. We have to protect our family and friends, wear the masks, wash your hands, do everything that you can to be safe, and allow that immunity to occur, which will occur with a vaccine.”
