The 67th annual Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions has been rescheduled to July 21-24 at the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club course, organizers announced on Facebook.
"Who will be the 2020 Sunnehanna Amateur champion? New dates July 21-24. Qualifier June 29. We ARE playing golf!! Safe, healthy and best practices will be used," was posted on the tournament's Facebook page.
The Amateur originally was set to be played June 17-20 but concerns and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic eventually led to the new date.
