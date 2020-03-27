Reports that the 120th U.S. Open Golf Championship will be postponed in June have not led to a decision regarding the 67th Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions scheduled for the same week.
"We are just going to monitor events," Sunnehanna Amateur co-chairman John Yerger said in a text after a story appeared in The New York Post regarding the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. The U.S. Open is scheduled for June 18-21.
Yerger said the Sunnehanna Amateur committee wouldn't comment further, and that any decisions made regarding the June 17-20 event at the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club course wouldn't be made until May.
Last week, Yerger said the Sunnehanna Amateur committee hoped to hold the 67th tournament as scheduled, but would monitor how the U.S. Open organizers approached the COVID-19 pandemic because the Open is scheduled the same week as the Amateur.
In a statement on March 19, Yerger said:
“Presently we have every intention of playing this year’s Sunnehanna Amateur. We will continue to monitor the recommendations of public health officials and government. We have several months to make a decision if we would need to cancel. In the meantime, please be safe, look after yourselves, your family, friends and community. For everyone’s sake, let’s hope we are in a far better place in a few weeks.”
New York is an epicenter for the COVID-19 pandemic. Priorities include adding makeshift hospitals, treatment beds and ventilators to help during the crisis above golf or sports in general.
The New York Post reported that the U.S. Open would be postponed to a later date but still be played at Winged Foot Golf Club. Other publications, such as Sports Illustrated, reported on the postponement but crediting The Post story. The U.S. Open official website didn't list any news about a postponement as of Friday afternoon.
Previously, two major golf events were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The Masters Tournament (April 9-12) and the PGA Championship (May 14-17) each were pushed back with hopes of playing those later in the year.
