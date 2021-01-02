STATE COLLEGE – Sunday’s Penn State-Wisconsin men’s basketball contest has been postponed.
Wisconsin (9-2, 3-1 Big Ten) was poised to enter the weekend matchup at the Bryce Jordan Center as the nation’s No. 6 team in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
“The decision was mutually agreed upon out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants, and the institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options,” Penn State said in a statement.
Sunday’s postponement marks the second for Penn State (3-4, 0-3 Big Ten) after its Nov. 25 season opener against Drexel was postponed amid coronavirus concerns.
Wisconsin most recently defeated No. 21 Minnesota, 71-59, on New Year’s Eve. The Badgers have gone 9-2 overall and 3-1 in Big Ten play this season.
“The Badgers will be off on Sunday before resuming practice on Monday ahead of their game Thursday against Indiana at the Kohl Center,” Wisconsin said in a statement.
This marks the first postponement for Wisconsin this season.
Penn State hoped to snap a three-game losing streak before Sunday’s contest was postponed. The Nittany Lions lost, 87-85, in overtime against Indiana on Dec. 30 and have dropped conference contests against No. 16 Michigan (62-58) and No. 15 Illinois (98-81).
The Nittany Lions’ last win came against then-No. 15 Virginia Tech (75-55) on Dec. 8.
Penn State is scheduled to take the court at No. 25 Ohio State on Jan. 6.
