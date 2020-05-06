The music is being put on hold this summer in at an area park.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance has canceled the AmeriServ Free Summer Concert Series held at Roxbury Bandshell in the Roxbury section of Johnstown.
The concerts have been presented for the past 10 years at the bandshell beginning Memorial Day weekend and running through mid-September.
“Even though our concerts are held outdoors, predictions are that the country will continue to practice social distancing for an unknown amount of time,” said Mary Borkow, president of the Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance.
“For the safety of the performers, volunteers and audience, we believe it is necessary to cancel or to at least postpone the start date of the 2020 summer concerts.”
The concert series is one of several festivals and annual events in the area, including the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival, to be canceled because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
“We’re committed to the communities we serve and we believe strongly in supporting the local arts,” said Jeff Stopko, president and CEO of AmeriServ Financial Inc. “Until the time that large gatherings of people are permitted, it’s important to follow the guidelines and abide by what the experts are suggesting we do.”
Borkow said with the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, it’s difficult to plan large-scale events in advance.
“There are many moving parts to our concerts that need to align to move forward, and until we have clear guidance on resuming normalcy, we will just need to be patient,” she said. “If the all-clear is given for larger events, perhaps the bandshell can resume concerts in late summer.”
As additional information becomes available it will be posted to the Roxbury Bandshell website at www.roxburybandshell.com and Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.