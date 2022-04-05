JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A strategically placed YouTube advertisement that featured former President Donald Trump praising COVID-19 vaccinations spurred a jump of 104,000 shots, a national study showed.
Researchers with the Massachusetts-based National Bureau of Economic Research placed 27-second commercials that ran in heavy rotation prior to Fox News segments by popular pro-Trump conservative commentators, such as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, to study their effects.
The group wrote that they wanted to see if partisan politics could be used to encourage higher vaccination rates.
The ads ran on thousands of YouTube channels in late October 2021, while COVID-19 case counts were high and efforts were ongoing to encourage unvaccinated residents, some of them conservative skeptics, to get shots or boosters.
“I would recommend it, and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me,” Trump told a Fox News host during the clip.
At another point, the ad featured a Tweet posted in April 2021 by Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, that read, “Today I got the shot. I hope that you do, too,” the research paper showed.
The ad, which ended with the line, “Your vaccine is waiting for you,” reached 6 million unique viewers over late October, targeting counties that lagged behind others in vaccine rates, they wrote.
A geographic map of areas where the ad received heavy saturation included Blair and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania – as well as hundreds of other counties as far afield as central California and Florida, the report showed.
The study’s results: The partisan message led to an additional 104,036 shots being administered nationwide, with the highest increases seen in counties where people spent more time engaging with the interactive ads and links that were attached.
“As many have observed, a tragedy of the COVID-19 pandemic is the extent to which protective measures became tangled in Americans’ political identities, which led to deaths and suffering that could have been avoided,” the study authors wrote in the paper. “If politics characterizes one aspect of the problem, it might also point to part of a solution.”
The group used a nearly $100,000 budget to fund the study and the advertisement they used, leading them to theorize similar results could be had for “less than $1” per shot.
Trump was criticized for giving mixed messages about the virus and vaccines in 2020 and early 2021, with political opponents and some in the medical communities blaming him for stoking mistrust and “anti-vax” sentiment.
By December 2021, Trump honed his message, appearing on conservative networks to remind skeptics that all three vaccines were developed under his tenure and are “saving lives.”
Local case counts
Cambria and Somerset counties added six COVID-19 cases each on Tuesday. Somerset County also added one new death, bringing its total to 403 since March 2020.
Indiana and Bedford counties did not report any new cases or deaths, while Blair County added three cases and two deaths.
Centre County added 16 cases and one death Tuesday, while Clearfield County added four cases and two deaths. Westmoreland County also added one new death, while the county’s case count rose by 19 cases.
Across the state, Pennsylvania added 797 new cases and 32 deaths in Tuesday’s report.
