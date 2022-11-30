JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A study by Texas researchers may offer one more reason for older Americans to continue getting COVID-19 protection.
In studying a pandemic already well-known for disproportionately affecting people 65 and older, researchers at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas found that protection from two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine decreases with age, meaning that older people are more susceptible than their younger peers to developing complications as time passes without additional protection.
The research shows that boosters designed to extend and enhance protection are more important for older adults, the researchers wrote. It comes down to the reality that antibodies are often less effective and “active” in older people.
“Beyond COVID-19, all viruses and bacteria that infect us change over time,” wrote Dr. Lenette Lu. “If we understand how antibodies protect us despite these changes, then we can enhance the durability of preventive clinical tools such as vaccines.”
They said their findings also highlight a need to study ways to create vaccines that are even more effective for people with less active antibodies, they wrote.
Researchers analyzed samples from 51 adults, ranging in age from 21 to 82, who had not been infected previously with COVID-19 and who each received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine between December 2020 and February 2021.
From the samples, the researchers isolated antibodies specific to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to gauge their protection. Their findings were published this month in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Cell Reports.
Weekly cases
Many of the region’s counties saw a slight drop in COVID-19 case counts this week from the previous seven-day span, state Department of Health data shows.
Cambria County had 109 new cases, down from 116 a week earlier. Somerset County had 45 cases and Bedford County reported 33 cases.
Blair County and Indiana County added 67 and 39 cases, respectively, while Clearfield County added 66. Centre County added 109 cases and Westmoreland County added 278.
Westmoreland County added five new deaths attributed to the virus, while Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Indiana counties added one each.
Pennsylvania’s rolling total is now 3,360,797 COVID-19 cases since March 2020. As of Wednesday, 48,387 people have died of the virus in the state – up 116 from a week earlier.
