LORETTO – Students in three grades at St. Michael School in Loretto were sent home Thursday after an eighth-grade student and that person’s mother tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a release from the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown, the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students will learn remotely until Sept. 16 due to this instance.
“Out of an abundance of caution this decision was made,” diocese Director of Communications Tony DeGol said.
The entire building was scheduled to be deep cleaned immediately.
Because the classrooms for these grades are housed on a separate floor from the rest of the children in the school and share the same teachers, those students will be the only ones learning virtually.
In-person education will continue for the kindergarten through fifth-grade students Friday, though remote learning will be offered for families who prefer this option.
“All Catholic schools in the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown followed CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines in preparing for this new academic year, and will continue to do so,” according to the release. “In this particular situation, the measures that St. Michael School is taking exceed DOH recommendations.”
DeGol said the schools began the new year with a five-day per week schedule.
The incident at St. Michael is the first case of COVID-19 at any of them as far as he knows.
