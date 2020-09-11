In three weeks since students reported back to Penn State’s University Park campus, Centre County has seen a 126% spike in COVID-19 cases, the Pennsylvania Health Department data shows.
Centre County went from 407 total cases on Aug. 20 to 925 cases in Thursday’s update. The university confirms 433 positive tests for all campuses.
Penn State is not alone, The University of Pittsburgh reports 128 cases at its Oakland campus and one at Pitt-Johnstown.
Temple University reports 255 cases, Bloomsburg University reports 284 cases and Kutztown University reports 179 cases since mid-August.
Mount Aloysius College in Cresson and St. Francis University in Loretto each reports two cases.
The age groups that include high school and university students had the biggest statewide surge in cases over the past three weeks.
Cases among the 10-19-year age group jumped from 7,394 on Aug. 20 to 9,977 on Thursday – a 35% increase. There was a 20% jump in the 20-29-year age group, rising from 21,251 to 25,352. The 20-29 group has the most cases for any age group.
The state totals increased by 12% for the same period, with most age groups rising less than 10%, the reports show.
Centre County added 55 new cases Thursday, second only to Philadelphia’s 71 new cases in the health department’s daily update.
Locally, Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties each logged four new COVID-19 cases Thursday among 587 statewide.
There were 15 new deaths reported, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 141,877 cases and 7,820 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the state in March.
Blair County added two new cases, Indiana County had six and Westmoreland had 11 new cases.
There were no additional deaths reported in this region Thursday, but Blair County’s 10th long-term care home death was added Wednesday.
The state estimates 82% of COVID-19 patients have recovered, which is more than 116,000 people.
Local counties’ reports now show 513 cases and six deaths in Cambria County, 190 cases and three deaths in Somerset County, 191 cases and six deaths in Bedford County, 506 cases and 13 deaths in Blair County, 485 cases and 11 deaths in Indiana County, 265 cases and one death in Clearfield County and 1,925 cases and 49 deaths in Westmoreland County.
