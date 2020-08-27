The Pittsburgh Steelers informed their season-ticket holders on Thursday that there will not be fans for the first two home games.
"Over the last several months we have been communicating with public health officials and the NFL on plans for fans to safely attend games this season," read the email. "We obviously know and greatly appreciate the dedication of our fans and your strong desire to attend games this season. Unfortunately, given the current conditions and state orders, we will not be able to welcome fans to Heinz Field at this time, and so we have determined that we will not be hosting fans for the first 2 regular season home games."
The Steelers open their home schedule with back-to-back games - the home opener in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 20 followed by a Week 3 game against the Houston Texans on Sept. 27.
"As we have prepared for the 2020 season, we have continuously followed the guidance of public health officials to ensure the safety of our fans, as well as our players, coaches and staff," said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a statement.
"And we understand and appreciate the dedication of our fans who want to attend games this season. That is why it is disappointing to announce that we will not be able to host fans for our first two home games in September. Our plan for games without fans has been approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and we appreciate and respect the guidance of our public health officials concerning the ongoing public health emergency.
"We will continue to work on plans to host fans at games when it is deemed safe to proceed. We will communicate with our ticketholders concerning updates on our plans."
Season-ticket holders will automatically be refunded for the first two regular season home games, with the refund processed through their original form of payment.
In the email, the team says it will continue to work diligently and be in constant communication with public health officials, as well as the NFL, toward the goal of having fans attend games later in the season.
"If it is determined that fans can attend games later in the season, you will have the opportunity to select seat locations on a game-by-game basis, using the remaining funds on your account," the email stated.
The Steelers will continue to communicate to season-tickets holders via email and the online account manager regarding more updates and information throughout the season.
