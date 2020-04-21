Margaret Kist finds comfort in artwork, and especially images of roses, while staying safe at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 77-year-old Mineral Point resident shared her drawing of a rose – which she called “Peaceful” – with The Tribune-Democrat.
“When there’s difficulties, I turn to artwork,” she said. “It gives me peace.”
She said the world needs peace and “something pretty” while taking steps to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Husband Joseph Kist runs errands, so Margaret can stay home.
“I fill my time doing art,” she said.
She added: “My favorite thing to draw is roses.”
– Chip Minemyer
• • • • •
Many of our readers are finding creative ways to pass the time during this “stay-at-home” period of coronavirus precautions.
Are you reading, painting or composing music?
Are you teaching a class, or taking one?
Are you enjoying more time with family?
What positives are you experiencing – even as you practice social distancing?
Please send us a report on your COVID-19 safe-at-home activities:
• In a story up to 250 words.
• In photos or drawings.
• In a 60-second video.
Your ideas or experiences might help someone else get through this time.
We’ll publish your reports with the goal of connecting our readers in a tighter community – despite our isolation.
Send emails to tribdem@tribdem.com, or contact us through The Tribune-Democrat’s Facebook page.
