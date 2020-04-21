Margaret Kist finds comfort in artwork, and especially images of roses, while staying safe at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 77-year-old Mineral Point resident shared her drawing of a rose – which she called “Peaceful” – with The Tribune-Democrat.

“When there’s difficulties, I turn to artwork,” she said. “It gives me peace.”

She said the world needs peace and “something pretty” while taking steps to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Husband Joseph Kist runs errands, so Margaret can stay home.

“I fill my time doing art,” she said.

She added: “My favorite thing to draw is roses.”

– Chip Minemyer

•  •  •  •  •

Many of our readers are finding creative ways to pass the time during this “stay-at-home” period of coronavirus precautions.

Are you reading, painting or composing music?

Are you teaching a class, or taking one?

Are you enjoying more time with family?

What positives are you experiencing – even as you practice social distancing?

Please send us a report on your COVID-19 safe-at-home activities:

• In a story up to 250 words.

• In photos or drawings.

• In a 60-second video.

Your ideas or experiences might help someone else get through this time.

We’ll publish your reports with the goal of connecting our readers in a tighter community – despite our isolation.

Send emails to tribdem@tribdem.com, or contact us through The Tribune-Democrat’s Facebook page.

Chip Minemyer is the editor of The Tribune-Democrat and TribDem.com, and CNHI regional editor for Pennsylvania, Maryland and Ohio. He can be reached at 814-532-5091. Follow him on Twitter @MinemyerChip.

Tags

Recommended for you