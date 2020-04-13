Lisa Bulas, of Westmont, a recruitment specialist with Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania, is taking pictures of people on their porches to document the “shelter in place” experiences of those affected by the coronavirus.
She was out and about over the Easter weekend, adding to her collection.
Bulas called the effort Johnstown Porch Project, and launched a Facebook page to share and showcase the images of local families.
The Tribune-Democrat will periodically publish photos by Bulas in print during the COVID-19 pandemic. A photo gallery of her images can be found at www.tribdem.com/multimedia.
Many of our readers are finding creative ways to pass the time during this “stay-at-home” period of coronavirus precautions.
Are you reading, painting or composing music?
Are you teaching a class, or taking one?
Are you enjoying more time with family?
What positives are you experiencing – even as you practice social distancing?
Please send us a report on your COVID-19 safe-at-home activities:
• In a story up to 250 words.
• In photos or drawings.
• In a 60-second video.
Your ideas or experiences might help someone else get through this time.
We’ll publish your reports with the goal of connecting our readers in a tighter community – despite our isolation.
Send emails to tribdem@tribdem.com, or contact us through The Tribune-Democrat’s Facebook page.
