Many of our readers are finding creative ways to pass the time during this "stay at home" period of coronavirus precautions.
Are you reading, painting or composing music?
Are you teaching a class, or taking one?
Are you enjoying more time with family?
What positives are you experiencing – even as you practice social distancing?
Please send us a report on your COVID-19 safe-at-home activities:
• In a story up to 250 words.
• In photos or drawings
• In a 60-second video.
Your ideas or experiences might help someone else get through this time.
We'll publish your reports with the goal of connecting our readers in a tighter community – despite our isolation.
Send emails to tribdem@tribdem.com, or contact us through The Tribune-Democrat's Facebook page.
And then watch for these safe-at-home stories starting this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.