As the global coronavirus pandemic begins hitting closer to home, local residents say more people are taking additional precautions and adhering to social distancing guidelines from the experts.
The Tribune-Democrat connected with several who shared their experiences through social media.
“My boyfriend and I are both working from home during this time and have only been going out about once a week or so to pick up groceries,” said Renee Saylor, of Windber. “When we went out after the first week, there were still so many people out, but it seems like each week there are fewer people.”
Morgan Hittie, of Somerset, sees the COVID-19 response in her neighborhood and when she is working at the MedExpress urgent care center.
“I’m still working through potential exposure and I see the rapidly evolving interaction within my neighborhood each day,” she said “Families aren’t going out in public places as much. However, I see couples walking, children playing on playgrounds, friends and family also gathering. Some but not everyone abides by the stay-at-home order. Others could care less.”
A few hours after Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday advised residents to wear masks in public, Suzi Crist, of Richland, stopped to pick up some essentials at Dollar General in the Bel Air Plaza. She was wearing a mask made by a friend.
A poster on the store entrance advised: “Please, one person per family to shop. For our safety and yours, leave everyone else at home or (in the) car. Have your list ready. Please be quick in; quick out.”
Crist said the shoppers seemed to be abiding by the rules.
“I was surprised,” she said. “When I was standing in line, people were staying at a safe distance.”
‘Using a mask’
Several area chain stores have instituted new limits on shopping this weekend.
Walmart, Lowes and Home Depot in Richland Township have restricted entry to one monitored door, with designated lanes. All are limiting the number of shoppers permitted, the company websites say.
Several essential business retailers have added protection for employees and customers. Windber Agway and Harbor Freight Tools added tables for more separation between customers and clerks. Some other stores are putting in Plexiglas dividers at checkout points.
At Best Buy in Richland, all business is limited to drive-up pickup of online orders.
Kristyn Amendola of Johnstown’s 8th Ward says she is still seeing social distance concerns.
“I only go out when necessary due to high levels of anxiety,” she said. “I will be using a mask next time I go out for sure.”
Grocery store customers have been mixed and sometimes people forget to provide at least six feet between themselves and others, Amendola said.
“Walking at Roxbury Park about a week ago, I saw parents and kids on the playground and a family with two kids on a bike and roller blades that would come right up behind you,” she said. “The family did a few times also.”
‘Prevent the spread’
Bruce Valari of Portage works at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport. He said he’s not ready to tie on a mask, explaining the coverings should be saved for health workers.
“I’ve been shopping more local, at Stager’s in Portage,” he said. “Stager’s has days where it’s either busy or not – there really isn’t any in-between. People generally keep their distance, I guess.
“I do not wear gloves or a mask and I honestly don’t intend to. I wash my hands regularly and I avoid touching my face.”
Cleaning and disinfecting have intensified at the airport, Valari said.
“We have taken extra measures to prevent the spread,” he said, “Waiting areas have been closed off and all the cloth-upholstered furniture has been removed and replaced with vinyl chairs that are easier to wipe.
“All furniture is wiped down after every departure and the plane is also disinfected after every flight.”
‘Virtual’ gatherings
Kaija Holtzman of Richland is a respiratory therapist at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown who is temporarily screening employees, patients and visitors at the hospital entrance.
In addition to being concerned about exposure at work, Holtzman sees issues when she has to venture into public areas.
“Those who wear face masks in the stores have to realize they do not need that kind of face mask,” Holtzman said. “It is frustrating, seeing those wearing them that we now have to (conserve) in the hospital. People need to realize wearing gloves in the stores and around town will do nothing but spread the disease. I have seen first hand people wearing gloves in the store, then go to their car touching car keys, their steering wheel wearing the same gloves.
“If people are concerned for their safety the best thing they can do is stay home.”
The stay-at-home order is taking its toll because it separates her from family, Holtzman admits.
“This is extremely hard on us, but we FaceTime and talk on the phone,” she said.”The faster we listen to rules the faster this will end.”
Communication technology helps bridge the distance, Saylor said.
“We’ve been connecting with family and friends by calling them more often than we did before,” she said. “We’ve even had a few virtual happy hours with some friends in the evenings. It almost felt like the real thing.”
