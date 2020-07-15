The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association is holding firm on its schedule for fall sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic that previously wiped out the spring schedule and the conclusion of the boys and girls basketball championship tournaments.
PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi said plans have not changed as far as the start of fall sports, including football. The PIAA held a regularly-scheduled Zoom meeting on Wednesday, and as expected the fall schedule was addressed.
For football, that means heat acclimatization starting on Aug. 10 and the first practice date for all sports on Aug. 17.
“Right now it’s status quo,” Lombardi said. “We would like to hold serve.”
Lombardi said the PIAA will continue to follow the guidelines set forth by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Health and Department of Education.
“Our philosophy is we’re going to make our best efforts to get whatever we can, as much as we can, for every student-athlete in the state so they can participate in athletics,” Lombardi said. “We want kids to be kids. We want them to get the experience of playing athletics.”
The PIAA posted a release regarding fall sports on Twitter as the meeting concluded. It read:
“PIAA is moving forward with the normal start of the all sports seasons unless otherwise directed by the Commonwealth. Heat acclimatization for football will begin on Aug. 10 and the first practice date for the remaining fall sports will begin on Aug. 17. Our focus is the health and safety of student-athletes which is paramount in moving forward with athletics.
"Each member school has developed health and safety guidelines to allow athletics to continue as an important part of the school day. Participation in athletics has known health benefits, including promoting physical fitness and mental wellness which is necessary in a time of uncertainty for our student-athletes.
"PIAA is committed to providing a season for all sports in the upcoming school year and will be flexible if conditions would change.”
The PIAA announcement came on the same day the NCAA Division II Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, which includes both Pitt-Johnstown and IUP, suspended all fall sports through Dec. 31.
Lombardi said he’s seen encouraging signs from school districts throughout the state. Last month, the PIAA instructed each district to create its own health and safety plan to address the coronavirus pandemic while preparing to restart classes and sports. Those plans had to be approved by each school district’s board of directors and then posted on the school website.
“We’re still on the timetable (to begin fall sports) because we have not seen a large spike of shutdown of our student-athletes on their school campuses,” Lombardi said. “We’ve had some odds and ends things, but we believe most of our schools are doing an outstanding job with their health and safety programs.
“They’re monitoring their student-athletes. We felt on July 15 we still had time to make an analysis as we go forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.