Two additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Somerset County on Sunday as the Pennsylvania death toll topped 500.
Somerset County, now with 12 positive cases, was alongside Westmoreland, Centre and Fayette in contributing to the 1,178 new cases reported by the state Department of Health on Sunday.
That total, which included 13 deaths, was one of the smallest single-day reports in weeks for Pennsylvania but followed a day when nearly 1,700 new cases were added and 78 fatalities.
Pennsylvania has now reported 507 coronavirus deaths statewide.
“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe.
"If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”
Cambria County's caseload (13) did not change. Bedford, Blair and Indiana counties' cases also remain unchanged.
