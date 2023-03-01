JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania on Wednesday reported its fewest new COVID-19 cases in a single week in more than six months.
It was also the second-fewest new cases for the eight-county region.
The weekly update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed there were 8,676 new cases statewide in the past week and 657 in the region. It’s only the third time in six months the state reported fewer than 10,000 cases.
Each of the region’s eight counties recorded fewer new cases than last week’s update.
• Cambria County added 109 cases with no deaths.
• Somerset County added 44 cases with no deaths.
• Bedford County added 17 cases with no deaths.
• Blair County added 84 cases and two deaths.
• Indiana County added 43 cases with no deaths.
• Clearfield County added 67 cases with no deaths.
• Centre County added 125 cases with no deaths.
• Westmoreland County added 168 cases and 11 deaths.
