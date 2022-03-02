JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The region’s COVID-19 numbers continued to drop Wednesday, with most area counties reporting fewer new cases than they did on Tuesday, according to figures from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
There were 1,252 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide on Wednesday, bringing Pennsylvania’s rolling seven-day average to 1,408 new cases a day, its lowest point in months.
Cambria County added 13 cases and four deaths, Somerset County added 12 cases and four deaths, Bedford County added four cases with no deaths, Blair County added 19 cases and nine deaths and Indiana County added 10 cases and one death.
Clearfield County added 30 cases and three deaths, Centre County added 31 cases with no deaths and Westmoreland County added 55 cases and eight deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.