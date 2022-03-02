Coronavirus bug

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The region’s COVID-19 numbers continued to drop Wednesday, with most area counties reporting fewer new cases than they did on Tuesday, according to figures from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

There were 1,252 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide on Wednesday, bringing Pennsylvania’s rolling seven-day average to 1,408 new cases a day, its lowest point in months.

Cambria County added 13 cases and four deaths, Somerset County added 12 cases and four deaths, Bedford County added four cases with no deaths, Blair County added 19 cases and nine deaths and Indiana County added 10 cases and one death.

Clearfield County added 30 cases and three deaths, Centre County added 31 cases with no deaths and Westmoreland County added 55 cases and eight deaths.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Here are the figures from Wednesday’s COVID-19 update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 13 4 32,786 25,183 671 515 117 90 130,192
Somerset 3-2 12 4 17,838 24,287 374 509 83 113 73,447
Bedford 4 0 10,434 21,788 249 520 51 106 47,888
Blair 19 9 27,851 22,861 572 470 221 181 121,829
Indiana 10 1 16,233 19,308 325 387 83 99 84,073
Clearfield 30 3 18,022 22,739 299 377 116 146 79,255
Centre 31 0 33,409 20,574 321 198 161 99 162,385
Westmoreland 55 8 75,769 21,717 1,249 358 354 101 348,899
Region 174 29 232,342 22,171 4,060 387 1,186 113 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 1,252 255 2,707,891 21,152 43,421 339 9,853 77 12,801,937

