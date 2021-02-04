There were fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases across Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Bedford counties in Thursday’s report by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, continuing the decline in cases statewide.
On Thursday, the seven-day rolling average reached 4,654 cases a day, dropping below 5,000 cases for the first time since mid-November.
There were 3,370 new cases and 146 additional deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 856,983 case and 22,101 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic hit in March.
Cambria County added 30 new cases, Blair County added 25 cases, Somerset added 20 cases and Bedford had six new cases, for a total of 81 across the four-county region.
There were no triple-digit increases for surrounding counties. Westmoreland County had 70 new cases, Centre County had 59 new cases and Clearfield County had 23 new cases and Indiana County had 10 new cases.
There were 15 additional deaths across the region, including five in Blair County, four in Centre County and three deaths each in Cambria and Westmoreland counties.
Check back for updates.
