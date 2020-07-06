Gov. Tom Wolf admits he's concerned the recent upswing in new COVID-19 cases could shoot higher following holiday gatherings, but said the resurgence is "from a low base" because of the state's previous efforts to keep numbers down.
“We have been fairly successful,” Wolf said Monday during a press event. “I think states are talking 10,000 cases a day. We were at 500 over the weekend. That's up because we were down between 300 and 400 before. It's a concern.”
California and Florida each set records with one-day increases of more than 11,000 new cases during the weekend.
A one-day jump of 218 COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County accounted for nearly half of 450 new cases in the Pennsylvania Department of Health's daily report on Monday.
The state total topped 90,000, reaching 90,304 confirmed COVID-19 infections since the first case was reported in March. The health department estimates more than 70,000 have recovered, setting recovery at about 78%.
Cambria County added four cases, Blair County added six, and Clearfield and Somerset counties each had one new case.
During the press conference at Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union headquarters child care center in Harrisburg, Wolf said the state is working closely with Allegheny County to stem any resurgence.
The state has no plans for widespread shutdowns, he said.
“We are doing everything we can at the state level to avoid ever going back to these blunt instruments, like everything is closed or nothing is closed,” Wolf said. “As we move into this, the more focused we can be, the more surgical our interventions, the better.”
Wolf said the state is expanding its contact tracing and testing capacities and pushing for more convenient, faster testing. State experts will work with county commissioners to identify and address local issues.
The health department figures show the significance of the coronavirus spread in Allegheny County, where total confirmed cases have jumped by 72% in the past 14 days. The early warning monitoring system dashboard shows Allegheny County had 637 more new cases in the past seven days than in the previous seven days, while the state's original epicenter at Philadelphia had 78 fewer new cases this week.
Allegheny also has one of the highest positive test rates, with 7.9% of all tests coming back positive. The statewide average is 4.5% positive.
Westmoreland County has also been hit, adding 54 cases on Monday and its total COVID-19 cases jumping 52% over the past two weeks. The county has seen 77 more new cases in the past week, compared to the prior seven days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.