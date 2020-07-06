COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania has seen more than 90,000 cases with more than 6,750 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Monday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 743,020

• ​Positive tests: 90,304

• Deaths: 6,754

• Recovered: 78%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 98 positives, 8,442 negatives (3 deaths)

• Somerset: 64 positives, 3,834 negatives (1 death)

• Bedford: 89 positives, 1,686 negatives (4 deaths)

• Blair: 87 positives, 6,160 negatives (1 death)

• Indiana: 114 positives, 3,361 negatives (6 deaths)

• Clearfield: 75 positives, 2,573 negatives (0 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 828 positives, 19,599 negatives (38 deaths)

• Allegheny: 3,775 positives, 63,077 negatives (190 deaths)

• Beaver: 742 positives, 6,680 negatives (79 deaths)

• Butler: 356 positives, 7,440 negatives (13 deaths)

• Centre: 228 positives, 4,866 negatives (8 deaths)

• Fayette: 147 positives, 5,427 negatives (4 deaths)

• Greene: 47 positives, 1,412 negatives (0 deaths)

• Washington: 318 positives, 8,979 negatives (6 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 22,014 positives, 112,960 negatives (1,619 deaths)

• Montgomery: 8,634 positives, 63,068 negatives (811 deaths)

• Delaware: 7,349 positives, 39,382 negatives (659 deaths)

• Bucks: 5,912 positives, 39,209 negatives (568 deaths)

• Berks: 4,581 positives, 20,528 negatives (352 deaths)

• Lancaster: 4,602 positives, 32,578 negatives (367 deaths)

• Lehigh: 4,317 positives, 25,947 negatives (307 deaths)

• Chester: 3,839 positives, 29,059 negatives (329 deaths)

• Northampton: 3,475 positives, 24,960 negatives (273 deaths)

• Luzerne: 2,958 positives, 20,837 negatives (178 deaths)

• Monroe: 1,439 positives, 10,972 negatives (109 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 1,400.

• Ages 10-19: 3,500.

• Ages 20-29: 13,200.

• Ages 30-39: 13,500.

• Ages 40-49: 12,600.

• Ages 50-59: 14,700.

• Ages 60-69: 12,000.

• Ages 70-79: 7,900.

• Ages 80-89: 6,900.

• Ages 90-99: 4,100.

• Ages 100+: 220.

Estimated case counts by gender:

• Female: 49,700 cases.

• Male: 39,900 cases.

• Not reported: 685.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 11,600 cases.

• White: 27,600 cases.

• Asian: 1,300 cases.

• Other: 711 cases.

• Not reported: 49,100 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx