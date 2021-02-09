Westmoreland County’s 103 new COVID-19 cases represented the only triple-digit increase in the region in Tuesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Centre County added 66 new cases, Blair County added 51 cases, Cambria County added 41 cases, Clearfield County added 37 cases, Somerset County added 19 cases, Indiana County added 15 cases and Bedford County added 10 cases.
The new cases may have been slightly inflated because some data collected on Sunday was not included in Monday’s update due to technical maintenance to the state’s data server on Sunday, the health department reported.
“Case counts for Tuesday include cases as a result of catch-up reporting because of lengthy server downtime,” the press release said.
There were 4,088 additional positive cases, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 876,913 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the state in March.
A reporting error in a story on Page A1 on Tuesday inadvertently included a two-day total for cases. Monday’s total was 2,504 new cases.
The additions continued to hold the rolling seven-day average below 4,000 cases, registering 3,775 cases a day on Tuesday.
Although the health department press release Tuesday noted the data server maintenance did not affect death reports, there were only four new deaths reported in Monday’s data. Tuesday’s report added 149 new deaths, for a total of 22,620 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Somerset, Indiana, Clearfield and Centre counties each had one fewer death listed on Monday’s data, compared to Sunday’s.
In the past, the department has said deaths that were removed may have been recorded in the wrong county, originally. Deaths are recorded by county of residence. Sometimes deaths of nursing home residents who continued to maintain an official residence address in another county and those who are patients in an out-of-county hospital have been reclassified following investigation.
Somerset had 184 deaths on Sunday’s report, 183 on Monday’s and 184 on Tuesday’s. Clearfield had 110 on Sunday’s report, 109 on Monday’s and 110 on Tuesday’s. Indiana had 152 on Sunday’s report and 151 on Monday’s and Tuesday’s. Centre had 201 in Sunday’s and 200 in Monday’s and Tuesday’s reports.
Over the two days, Cambria County added three deaths, Blair County had four deaths, Bedford had one death, and Westmoreland County had six deaths.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations continue to decrease, with 2,890 COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals on Tuesday. That includes 574 in intensive care units and 304 on ventilators or breathing machines.
In Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford county hospitals there were 64 patients, with 16 in ICUs and 16 on ventilators.
Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16, with 6,346 hospitalized statewide and 288 in the four-county area.
