For the second day in a row, there were fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania in Tuesday's Department of Health update.
Although reports collected on weekends have shown lower numbers, the new-case report hasn't been under 500 since March 25, the same day the state's total COVID-19 cases topped 1,000.
Tuesday's report adds 451 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 68,637.
The report also includes 13 new deaths, pushing the state total to 5,152 total deaths.
There were no additional cases or deaths reported in local counties.
Current totals are 57 cases and two deaths in Cambria County, 37 cases and no deaths in Somerset County, 37 cases and two deaths in Bedford County and 48 cases and one death in Blair County.
Check back for updates.
