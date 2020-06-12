Announcing eight more counties to move into the green phase of reopening next week, Gov. Tom Wolf said reopened counties have continued to show declines in cases.
That indicates that the state's phased reopening plan is working to balance public health and economic recovery, Wolf said in a press release.
He cited New York Times and Associated Press reports showing that Pennsylvania is among less than half of U.S. states and territories where new case counts are declining.
“In Pennsylvania, not only did we flatten the curve, but we are continuing to keep case counts down, even as we open our commonwealth,” Wolf said. “We will continue to take a measured, phased approach to reopening that relies on science and health experts.
“Pennsylvania’s measured, phased process to reopen is successful because of its cautious approach that includes factors relying on science, the advice of health experts and that asks everyone to do something as simple as wearing a mask when inside or around others outside the home.”
Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Luzerne, Monroe, Perry, Pike and Schuylkill counties will enter the green phase on June 19, Wolf announced.
They will join 46 counties already in the green phase, including Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Clearfield, Indiana and Westmoreland.
The Department of Health reported Friday that Cambria, Blair, Clearfield and Indiana counties each added a new case of COVID-19 and that Westmoreland County had nine additional positives among 686 new cases statewide.
There have been 49 additional deaths, bringing the totals to 77,999 cases and 6,113 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
A third Cambria County death reported Monday by Coroner Jeffrey Lees was added to the state report on Friday. The report also added Cambria's first long-term care home death and its second long-term care home case.
Lees said the 74-year-old Cresson man died at Select Specialty Hospital in Johnstown, where he was transferred from UPMC Altoona.
Locally, there have been 62 cases and three deaths in Cambria County, 39 cases and one death in Somerset County, 46 cases and two deaths in Bedford County, 54 cases and one death in Blair County, 50 cases and no deaths in Clearfield County, 93 cases and five deaths in Indiana County and 483 cases and 38 deaths in Westmoreland County.
A total of 16,357 residents and 2,871 employees in long-term care homes have tested positive. There have been cases at 627 personal care and nursing homes in 45 counties. There have been 4,215 deaths related to COVID-19 in residents of the homes.
The state estimates 5,888 health care workers have contracted COVID-19.
A report on the health department website shows this region remains below the state average when it comes to the percentage of current tests that are positive. The state average is 5.6% positive.
The report also shows new cases remain low or declining in the region, contacts of known cases are being monitored and hospital beds are available. Those are the four factors, measured over the most recent two weeks, that are used to measure the success of reopening and determine if counties should move back to the yellow phase, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine has said.
Since May 29:
• Cambria County added five new cases while testing 1,518 residents for a 0.3% positive rate
• Somerset County added two cases and tested 851 for a 0.2% positive rate.
• Bedford County added seven cases and tested 261 for a 2.7% positive rate.
• Blair County added five cases while testing 944 for a 0.5% positive rate.
• Clearfield County added 12 cases while testing 432 for a 2.7% positive rate.
• Indiana County added three cases while testing 350 for a 0.8% positive rate.
• Westmoreland County added 39 cases while testing 3,228 for a 1.2% positive rate.
A rate lower than 5% positive tests has been threshold to enter or stay in the green phase.
