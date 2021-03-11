Mass vaccination clinics this month in Johnstown and Richland illustrate the state’s latest strategy for getting more COVID-19 shots into Pennsylvanians.
The Department of Health is now sending larger quantities of vaccines to fewer providers to allow for better distribution, spokesman Barry Ciccocioppo said Wednesday during a press briefing.
“We heard people,” Ciccocioppo said. “We understand their frustration of not being able to get appointments. We realize also there are not enough vaccines for everybody right now, so we want to concentrate it with providers who can get it out to as many people as possible.”
Highlands Health free medical clinic will administer more than 1,100 first doses of vaccine during a two-day clinic Friday and Saturday at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in downtown Johnstown.
Conemaugh Health System, in collaboration with the Cambria County Department of Emergency Services, will administer more than 1,800 doses during its clinics March 22 and 29 at The Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township.
Under the new policy introduced Feb. 12, vaccines are allocated to providers serving areas based on four factors: The total population, the older population, the number of COVID-19 cases and the number of COVID-19 deaths.
Some smaller providers had their vaccine allotments put on hold to allow larger organizations to ramp up distribution in those areas, Ciccocioppo said. It also may appear that providers in some counties are getting more vaccine than those in other counties, based on population.
“One thing we know: In Pennsylvania, health care is not delivered at the county level,” Ciccocioppo said. “Health care is delivered across regions, usually by large regional health systems. That’s where the vaccine is getting to. They will put it into the arms of people, not only in the county where it is delivered, but across the counties that they serve and the people that they serve.”
More than 1 million Pennsylvanians are now fully protected after receiving both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which rolled out Tuesday.
The Health Department’s online dashboard shows 1,016,979 people are fully covered and another 1,094,679 are partially covered after receiving the first shot of a two-dose vaccine.
But even the 2 million people who have received at least one vaccine dose is only half of those currently eligible, Ciccocioppo pointed out.
“We started out with about 4 million people in the (Phase) 1A population, so we know that we are getting closer,” he said. “But for those 4 million people to get vaccinated with a two-dose vaccine, would require about 8 million doses of vaccine. Right now, Pennsylvania has only received 4.1 million doses.”
The allotment increases every week and vaccine distribution is also improving, Ciccocioppo said, adding that over the past week, an average of 67,000 people got the vaccine, with more than 110,000 people getting shots on at least two days. The rate will speed up when more Johnson and Johnson vaccine arrives later this month.
“We are getting closer to the point where we will have vaccinated all the people in 1A,” he said. “That’s when we can start setting up community vaccination clinics across the state to make sure that vaccine is getting to everybody who wants it.”
Six additional COVID-19 deaths across the region reported Wednesday included two each in Cambria, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties.
The deaths were among 43 additional COVID-19 fatalities statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 24,439 deaths, the department’s midday update showed.
There were fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases across the eight-county region, among 2,594 additional cases statewide. Pennsylvania has recorded 955,730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Cambria County added nine cases, Somerset County added 13, Bedford County added seven, Blair and Indiana counties each added 12 cases, Clearfield County added 28, Centre County added 44 and Westmoreland County added 66 new cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.