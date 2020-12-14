On the day the first Pennsylvania health care workers received a vaccine against COVID-19, the statewide hospitalizations topped 6,000 for the first time Monday.
There were 6,026 COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals on Monday, up from 5,970 on Sunday. The total included 1,249 patients in intensive care units and 697 on ventilators or breathing machines.
The total increased by 605 hospitalizations in one week, and the 14-day moving average has increased by nearly 4,900 patients a day since the end of September.
Cambria County’s hospitalizations reached 112 and Blair County hospitals had 119 COVID-19 patients.
Hospitalizations in the Keystone Region of the state’s health care preparedness program’s health care coalition, which includes Blair, Bedford, Clearfield and Centre counties, reported a 274% increase in hospitalizations in 48 hours. The surge met one of three metrics being tracked to monitor hospital capacity. The other two metrics are anticipated staffing shortages and inadequate bed capacity.
If two of the metrics reach an established threshold, the state can order all elective procedures to be reduced to 50% for one week.
The Keystone Region is above the 50% metric surges, but below both of the other metrics. The Southwest Region, which includes Cambria, Somerset, Indiana and Westmoreland counties have been above the 33% threshold for anticipated staffing shortages for several days, with 37% of the region’s hospitals saying they expect staffing shortages within a week.
Cambria County added 114 new cases and Somerset County added 119 among 7,962 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania Monday.
There were 55 additional deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 499,764 cases and 12,620 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck the state in March.
Monday’s health department updates reflect data collected on Sunday when fewer tests are administered and death reports often lag.
Cambria County added two additional deaths, bringing the totals to 7,143 cases and 146 deaths.
Somerset had one additional death, bringing the county totals to 3,328 cases and 35 deaths.
Bedford County added 32 cases and no deaths to reach 2,403 cases and 67 deaths.
Blair County added 120 cases and one death to reach 6,230 cases and 114 deaths.
Indiana County added 22 cases and one death to reach 3,373 cases and 79 deaths.
Clearfield County added 50 cases and one death to reach 2,861 cases and 26 deaths.
Centre County added 49 cases and two deaths to reach 7,737 cases and 106 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 295 cases and four deaths to reach 14,260 cases and 294 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.